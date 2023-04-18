Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, April 21

Best bet: MIA BEA STAR (8)

Best value: OLD POINT (9)

FIRST: D Hopper was dq'd from front-end score in debut March 3; gets it right on Friday. Alternate Reality had drilled three times since last start; improvement expected. Majestic Michael debuts for potent first-out sire; follow the money.

SECOND: Bramble Bay is fresh and favorably posted on the fence. Toned Up looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Canisy is training sharply for potent layoff barn; worth long look.

THIRD: Excellent Timing has worked four times since fast-figured score on March 12; more to come. Rotknee is a front-running threat on best efforts. Dot's Dollar also is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Magical Ways projects as the main speed with proper handling. Steady Progress wheels back in six days and returns to dirt; very interesting. Succeed owns five seconds from 16 starts; exotics player.

FIFTH: Liam's Kiss is fresh and should make the top early with aggressive ride. Suspended Campaign could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Know It All Audrey fires big efforts with machinelike consistency; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Refuah was a tough-trip second behind a repeat winner last out; timid call in wide-open maiden field. Meteorite logged string of bullet drills for debut; could be the goods. Rule Breaker was a flat third when favored in debut at Fair Grounds; forward move predicted.

SEVENTH: Up Her Sleeve is rested and logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Union Dolly could get the early jump if aggressively ridden from rail on tight-turned turf course. R Girl Faith also should be forwardly positioned in large field; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Mia Bea Star should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint; pace dynamics will play to strength. Stone Creator could prove very tough if able to secure unchallenged lead. Thinking It Over worked twice since useful third in last; don't overlook.

NINTH: Old Point gets confident price hike in first start since claimed; logs fast final fractions on best efforts. Don't Let Me Down should move forward with return to grass. Brass Monkey owns two seconds and a third from three starts; logical contender. Nieuwendyk's speed must be respected; worth long look.