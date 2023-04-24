Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, April 28

Best bet: SNOW LOVES A FIGHT (4)

Best value: BIG ENGINE (7)

FIRST: Dolce Sera bounced last time after fast-figured placing in prior. Herecomes Scarlett makes quick return (12 days) and moves back to dirt; dangerous. Balentina makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look.

SECOND: Tempermental drilled three times since determined win in last; more to come. Patria logged wire-to-wire score in lone start on Big A sod; very playable. Derrynane packs potent kick on best efforts.

THIRD: Blowthruyelowlites gets confident price hike after clear-cut score in last at Laurel; ready for prime time. Perfect Senorita tallied solid final fraction when a winner in debut; price will be tempting. Maggie T was a convincing winner at this level on March 12; must consider.

FOURTH: Snow Loves a Fight logs field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts. Heartburn owns speed and starts from the rail; very interesting. Cross Island is bred to handle switch to turf; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Bourbon Bay projects as the controlling speed on the fence with heads-up handling. No More Talk was a convincing winner in first start on Big A loam; very dangerous. Musical Heart is a front-end threat on best efforts.

SIXTH: Bustin Bullet could get the early jump in field that's void of sprinter's speed. La Aguililla could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Stella Mars is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: Big Engine logs fast late-pace figures and lands in field where fractions could get hot and hectic. Nova Rags is another that would benefit from front-end duel; right in the thick of this. Swot Analysis has trained strongly since winning two in a row at the Fair Grounds this past winter; very playable.

EIGHTH: Major Spin drops after speed and fade in last; rates close call. Drink the Wind could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive rider aloft. El Mayor was a game second in last; big-time player. Super Quality is capable of dominant front-end performances on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.