Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 21

Best bet: WARRIOR'S RANSOM (8)

Best value: SOCIETY MAN (9)

FIRST: Cheeky Tico was an improved third in last; more to give in third start of form cycle. Street Cop Officer owns speed and drops; price will be tempting. Predicted also is fleet-footed and gets class relief; be no surprise.

SECOND: Pretti Xtreme makes first start since claimed after determined win last week; quick dividends. It Takes Heart owns fast figures but has been sidelined since July; mixed message. Remain Anonymous had claim voided after game win last month; damaged goods?

THIRD: Bustin Shout overcame traffic to win last out; pairs up. Commerce Comet is another last-race victor that must be given respect; dangerous. Jeff Fa Fa is speedy and can prove tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Mischief Joke logged only win at 6 1/2-furlong distance; 5-furlong bullet on Jan. 8 seals the deal. Detective Tom could prove tough to collar on unchallenged lead. Antonio of Venice overcame rough trip to win last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Flashy Alex lands in field with sufficient speed to set table; pace makes the race. Screw Loose drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; dangerous. Blue Plate Special would be aided by pace meltdown.

SIXTH: My Man Woody drops after making menacing middle move in last; soft spot. Scoop the Pot is fresh and makes first start since gelded; very interesting. Castlecove Spirit could impact if fractions get fast and furious; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Portos should pack intensified late wallop with turnback to shorter route. American Law fell victim to sizzling early splits last time; big-time player. Iron Works has the benefit of the rail at 9 furlongs; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Warrior's Ransom ships in for Jamie Ness barn after subpar effort in last; forward move predicted. Into Happiness regressed in last after sharp placing in prior; bounce-back potential. Crypto Mama is speedy and adds blinkers; big-time, front-running threat. Portage is rested and 1-for-1 on Big A loam; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Society Man should possess intensified kick with cutback to mile and logged four tight works since last start; rates close call. Cool Operator, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, has trained with a purpose since speed and fade in debut; very playable. J D Factor was a fast-figured second to a repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Strategic Decision debuts for Chad Brown; obviously could come out running.