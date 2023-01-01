Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 5

Best bet: RIA'S ANGEL (6)

Best value: FIRST DEPUTY (3)

FIRST: Bointheback is 0-for-16 but meets weak bunch; "A" effort takes opener. Reunion Tour bounced last time after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Your Mission will be a decided underlay in first dirt start; no thanks.

SECOND: Melting Snow makes first start since claimed after 10-length win in last; quick return on investment. Viradia took backward step in last after clear-cut score in prior; bounce-back potential. Prairie Fire consistently fires back efforts; must consider.

THIRD: First Deputy should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Gandy Dancing drops and owns fast back numbers; be no surprise. Double Shot could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Excalibrate projects as the controlling speed with proper ride. Charlies Medal could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the stretch. Second and Reed gets Lasix and drops; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Tonal Impact is riding a four-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Gasoline is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Midnight Worker would be aided by fast fractions; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Ria's Angel tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Royal Suspect makes quick comeback after non-stressful fourth last week; dangerous. Simply was a clear-cut second in last; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Thistlefield is fresh and should capitalize on unchallenged lead with aggressive handling. Piece of My Heart has finished second three times in a row; runner-up again? Easy to Bless needed last; forward move expected.

EIGHTH: Bonana Fanna Foe was a tough-trip third in last; call in woeful nightcap. Chiara is rested and training consistently; dangerous. Treat Street should be favorably positioned near the front; worth long look. Try It Again makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.