Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, June 12

Best bet: BARONESS BOURBON (7)

Best value: EASTERN STAR (6)

FIRST: Toned Up was rested after poor effort on Oct. 19; four tight works for return seal the deal. Proud Foot, a game second in last, owns 10 placings in career; handle with care at short odds. Echo in Eternity owns fast back numbers; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Carbon gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; amplified wallop predicted. Ghostly Girl could play out as the main speed. Vegas Weekend fresh and is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Soontobeking bounced last time after fast-figured third in prior; rebounds. In the Chase could get early jump with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Kenny Be also owns speed but will offer meager price; be warned.

FOURTH: Dads Good Runner drops and adds blinkers; earned huge number in most recent win last summer. Persistent Danger could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Thank You Jon makes quick return (eight days) and will be favorably positioned near the front.

FIFTH: Scarlet's Dream makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; more to give. Linda Rice entry: She's Always Rosie owns speed and fast figures and mate Pam Pam could be in the stalker's seat; potent pairing. Carol T is a late-running threat on best efforts.

SIXTH: Eastern Star is training with a purpose for first start since May; controlling speed with proper ride. Monetary Monarch is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting. Calling an Audible would be aided by pace meltdown.

SEVENTH: Baroness Bourbon was a non-stressful fourth in last; forward move predicted. Splashy tallied improved pace and final figures when breaking maiden last time; regresses today? P Mutter Pickle needed last and logs fast numbers on "A" races.

EIGHTH: Treaty Obligation is riding a three-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Reddington exits sprints and could get the early jump with heads-up handling. General Banker is a late-running threat on top efforts. Magical Ways was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.