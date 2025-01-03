Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 5

Best bet: GABBY'S LEGACY (4)

Best value: MONTEBELLO (6)

FIRST: D C Boy's was a useful third in first start since four-month absence; more to give. Vitalize owns speed and adds blinkers; worth long look. Van Vollenhoven best top selection by nearly a length when second in last; must consider.

SECOND: Just Licorice is fresh and fired 3-furlong bullet on New Year's Day. Solar Glare tallied improved late-pace figure last time; dangerous. Revivalism bounced in last after strong third in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: It Takes Heart is fleet-footed and owns fast final figures; prohibitive price is the problem. Sister Linda adds blinkers and makes third start of form cycle. Suspended Campaign would be aided by fast fractions; very interesting.

FOURTH: Gabby's Legacy logged improved final fraction in last and should be aided by additional furlong. Lottie Margaret worked four times since useful third in debut; dangerous. Pretty Magical was a sharp second in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Prairie Dunes makes first start since gelded; forward move predicted. Wajda is fresh and fits the signature Chad Brown pattern. Limits of Power was a sharp second in last; worth long look.

SIXTH: Montebello was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers. Commerce Comet regressed in last after sharp score in prior; bounce-back potential. For Some Reason is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Proud Foot fired crisp half-mile drill since game placing in last; more to give. Headline Numbers should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Patricia Ann could play out as the main speed on the rail.

EIGHTH: Will Be Famous could get the early jump in bulky field. Street Jam might be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall. Karen's Honor should pack intensified late wallop with turnback to sprint. Starry Midnight also gets favorable cutback to shorter trip; don't ignore.