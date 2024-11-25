SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 30

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: AGGELOS THE GREAT (8)

Best value: CRAZY MASON (7)

FIRST: Tiz the Prince drops and makes third start of form cycle; career-best predicted. Janssen bounced in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Unaffected could make forward move with return to dirt.

SECOND: Puff'smagicdragon was nearly eight lengths clear of third finisher when a sharp second at Finger Lakes last time; ready for prime time. Hours in a Day was a determined maiden winner in last and now makes first start since re-claimed by Linda Rice; very dangerous. Conniving exits hard-charging placing in last; must be considered.

THIRD: Sounds Like Fun outworked 237 rivals in crisp half-mile work last week; primed for first start since March. Elvis Himself could play out as the main speed in first local start. Party With Smarty owns competitive back numbers; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Tap It Easy moves to dirt and gets added ground after useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. New Matthew (late-running second last time) and Trinity River (just two lengths behind "Matthew" on Nov. 3) could easily impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Patty Van Twinkle makes first start since moving to Charlie Baker barn; big effort on tap. Snappin Buttons owns a win and two seconds from three starts; likely underlay. Diamond Status could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Giant's Audible drops and moves to main track; breakthrough effort expected. Awesome Roberta was an improved third in last; big-time player. Take Me to Londyn makes second career start for Brad Cox; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Crazy Mason is training sharply for first start since May; ready. War Stride ships in from Finger Lakes after winning two in a row; very interesting. Vettriano has won three of last four starts; paltry price is the problem.

EIGHTH: Aggelos the Great should pack intensified wallop with cutback to shorter sprint; 5-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Yo Banana Boy, a front-running winner in last, could play out as the controlling speed once again. Flying Emperor also is fleet-footed and is working sharply; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Pretty Ana tallied swift late-pace figure when third in last; rail draw is the clincher. Audacious could play out as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Alpine Princess bested a next-out victor by nearly 10 lengths when winning Remington Park Oaks last time; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Unlimitedpotential has the potential to deliver a huge effort based on front-end score on July 25; swift half-mile breeze for return seals it. Liberte de Bayeux owns sprinter's speed and must be given serious consideration. Striking Sparks owns three wins and three seconds from last seven starts; obvious threat. Smile Mon is another that holds razor-sharp current condition; hard to ignore.

