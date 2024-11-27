Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 1

Best bet: SPIRITUAL LADY (7)

Best value: TWO FOR CHARGING (4)

FIRST: Truth and Beauty outworked 244 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; ready at first asking. The Taco Lady packs potent kick on best efforts. Shop Lifting, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, bested that runner by a length when second in last; logical player.

SECOND: Broadway Lights tallied fast late-pace figure when second in key race last time; more to give. Vehemente was a top-figured maiden winner in last; must sidestep the bounce. Island Ride owns speed and makes local debut for Wayne Potts; don't ignore.

THIRD: Irie Man is fresh and could get ideal front-end setup in wide-open field. Muazarah is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Final Denile makes quick return and drops into restricted claimer; worth long look.

FOURTH: Two for Charging tallied crisp final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Sir Palace Prince, a front-running maiden winner in last, could play out as the speed of the speed at juicy price. Runaway Joke, another that's fleet-footed, has won five of last six starts; big-time contender.

FIFTH: Dreamworkin compiled four tight works for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. On a Summer Day owns speed and makes first main-track start; must consider. Willful Mama has finished second in last two; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Van Vollenhoven was rushed into contention after poor start in debut; sharp half-mile breeze this past Monday seals the deal. Executive Move has been the runner-up at short odds in last three outings; another puny-priced placing? Daybright Delights could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Spiritual Lady fired swift half-mile drill since wire-to-wire score in last; pairs up. Street View was a sharp maiden winner in last and owns faster back numbers; very dangerous. Valiant Majesty ships in after winning two in a row at Parx; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Golden Degree has trained swiftly since front-end score on Oct. 4; more to come. Julia Shining could be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall. Smokin' Hot Kitty regressed in last after clear-cut win in prior; bounce-back threat.

NINTH: Addagirl Addie drops, turns back to sprint and makes third start of form cycle; throw deep in weak nightcap. Majulu, another that gets class relief and makes peak outing of form cycle, could play out as the controlling speed. Purest Performance could impact if fractions get hot and hectic. Naughty Destiny worked twice since even third in last; must be factored into the mix.