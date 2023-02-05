Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 10

Best bet: BOLD JOURNEY (8)

Best value: BIG ENGINE (6)

FIRST: Microscope drops after displaying improved speed in last; handles 9-furlong distance. Sicilia Mike could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Royal Realm fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in eight weeks; dangerous.

SECOND: Prince of Pharoahs tallied improved internal numbers in last; forward move on final numbers predicted. Gentleman Joe is favorably posted and would be aided by pace duel. Musical Heart owns speed and fast figures; must consider.

THIRD: Mosienko is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts. Exotic West drops from stakes competition; potent kick on best. Early to Bless fired half-mile bullet for third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Laochi is 0-for-10 but may have landed in field she can boss on the front end; aggressive handling needed. Limani fits the classic Chad Brown profile; obvious contender. Bavarian Creme could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

FIFTH: Melting Snow is riding a three-race winning streak; puny price is the problem. Mia Bea Star could be the prime beneficiary if top selection fires a dud; work long look. My Sweet Wife has won three of last four; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Big Engine was pace-compromised last time; intensified wallop at 6 furlongs. Chateau owns speed and swift numbers; be no surprise. Nova Rags burned a ton of win cash when second as the favorite in last two; you've been warned.

SEVENTH: Hydra returns to level of win two starts back; rates close call. Customerexperience, just a length behind top pick when tough-trip second on Jan. 8, could easily take this with smooth sailing. Its Cold in Dehere owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Bold Journey was compromised by slow start in last; ideal pace setup predicted. Warriors Revenge shows just a 3-furlong drill since fast-figured, front-running win in last; bounces today? More Graytful gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Phoebe's Frosty logged wire-to-wire scores in last two starts; keeps on giving. Ria's Angel took backward step in most recent after clear-cut win in prior; rebound threat. Regality was an ultra-game second in last; logical player. Prince of Joy holds razor-sharp current condition and could fall through the cracks in the betting; worth long look.