Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 26

Best bet: JADE'S DREAM (4)

Best value: UNO (8)

FIRST: Sarah's Pride was a tough-trip second in last; lightly raced with most upside of the contenders. Afilada makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Mostly Harmless could take this field wire to wire if allowed soft lead.

SECOND: Mach One logged fast internal and final numbers when a sharp second in last; more to give. Buckingham Prince owns swift figures but has been idle since August; mixed message. Mauritius drops and drilled three times since last start; must consider.

THIRD: Curlins Choir won debut at Gulfstream Park by nearly nine lengths; pairs up. Magic Miss failed to handle the slop last time; dry land is key. Sicilian Grandma owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Jade's Dream should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Majestic Tiger was second in last two starts; runner-up again? One More Score gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; worth a look.

FIFTH: Bingood to Knowya was an improved third in last; takes another forward move. Dr. Kraft owns speed and gets favorable cutback; very playable. Launch Control noticeably picked up tempo in last two works; follow the money.

SIXTH: Reed Kan fired half-mile bullet since being dueled into defeat last time; duly tightened. Prisoner is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; very playable. Senor Jobim could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat if pace battle ensues.

SEVENTH: Mommasgottarun gets confident price hike after being awarded win via dq last out; takes another. Let Her Inspire U owns speed and is a two-time winner at the Big A; big-time player. Sofia's Secret has trained strongly at Fair Hill base after winning by nearly 10 lengths last time at Parx; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Uno was too close to bruising fractions when an even fourth in last; better setup predicted. Overstep is training strongly for first start in nearly 14 months; vulnerable favorite? Simply consistently logs fast numbers; worth long look. Tra Lad tallied solid number when a determined winner at Penn National last out; don't dismiss.