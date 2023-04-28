Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, April 30

Best bet: RUN SMITTY RUN (2)

Best value: ALWAYS CHARMING (9)

FIRST: Risk Free is 0-for-11 but may finally have found the right field. Wildhawk was just a length behind next-out winner when third in last; very dangerous. Last Glimmer compiled tight work tab for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: Run Smitty Run went to the bench after dominant score on Feb. 25; ready for return. Spettro is speedy and training with a purpose; big-time player. Heymackit'sjack is more than good enough on best efforts.

THIRD: Libretto owns speed and should be favorably positioned in big field. Kayleigh's Pride makes third start of form cycle. Financial Advice fits the quintessential Chad Brown pattern; price won't be on your side.

FOURTH: Princess Sonya drops and projects as the main speed. Mrs Bell and La Chance are closers that could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Irish Jackson is a newcomer that's training strongly; follow the money.

FIFTH: Chulainn logged endurance-building works for first start since last fall. Call Me Harry could prove very tough on a soft lead. Space Launch has the benefit of rail on tight-turned course.

SIXTH: Ever Summer is firing bullets for first start since last fall; "A" effort takes this. Lay the Groundwork was an ultra-game third in last on Gulfstream's Tapeta track; dangerous. Beaute Cachee makes stateside debut for Chad Brown; hard to toss.

SEVENTH: Brew Pub makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; big effort on tap. Unique Unions outworked 118 rivals in final two drills before return; big-time player. Scilly Cay packs potent late wallop on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Listentoyourheart tallied swift late-pace figure when a handy winner in last; takes another. Today's Flavor owns bulletlike speed and could prove tough to collar on an uncontested lead. Scocciatore also is quick from the gate and worked three times since last start.

NINTH: Always Charming was wrapped up at the wire when a fast-figured, front-running winner last time; pairs up. Nolo Contesto and Majestic Tiger appear to be the prime beneficiaries if pace meltdown ensues. Big Venezuela returns to dirt and cuts back to more manageable distance; must be factored into the mix.