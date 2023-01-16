Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 20

Best bet; LABARDE (4)

Best value: CHESS SPECTACULAR (8)

FIRST: Frannie Lew projects as the main speed with proper handling in weak opener. Bonana Fanna Foe will be in the garden if top selection is poorly ridden. Wine Goddess makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Wicked Lady was a change-of-pace fourth in last; forward move predicted. Ice Cold Gold is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sweet Sensation was third at the mile distance at Laurel last time; worth long look.

THIRD: Prairie Fire was third to a 14-length winner last out; nothing of that caliber in here. Confirmed Genius tallied swift internal numbers versus pricier field at Parx last time; very playable. Chole Rose has drilled three times since last start; very interesting.

FOURTH: Labarde logged fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden last out; more to come. One Whirlwind Ride exits front-end score in last; dangerous. Big Venezuela owns speed and gets favorable cutback in distance; intriguing.

FIFTH: Joeybignose has worked three times since failing to handle slop versus pricier field in well-bet debut; addition of Lasix seals the deal. Pretty Miss Keens owns speed and also drops and gets Lasix; worth long look. Betting On a Stone makes first return (14 days) after failing to beat a runner in debut; improvement expected.

SIXTH: Holiday Jazz drops into claiming ranks after being done in by fast fractions last time; tighter today. Freudian should pack amplified wallop with turnback to sprint; very playable. New York Supreme could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Little Demon won second in a row just six days ago; keeps on giving. Two Thirty Five made menacing middle move and flattened out last time; very dangerous. Locally Owned was a fast-figured second at the distance last time; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Chess Spectacular is working with a purpose for first start since gelded; breakthrough predicted. Ee Yah could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Super Coach Fred noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; very interesting. Star Attitude is rested and drops to lifetime low; must be factored into the mix.