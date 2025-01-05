Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 10

Best bet: GOOD MISSION (1)

Best value: HE'S GOT THIS (7)

FIRST: Good Mission exits sprints and drops; main speed with aggressive rider aboard. Scarborough Fair needed last and also goes with maiden-claiming; worth long look. Solve the Puzzle is fresh, training with a purpose and hails from Chad Brown barn; almost certain underlay.

SECOND: M G Dash was a pace-pressing second in last; quick return (eight days) seals the deal. I'm Solo N in Love could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic. Daytona Moonshine is another that would be aided by swift splits.

THIRD: Maggie T gets class relief and cuts back to 6 furlongs; rebounds. Jackson's Dixie makes fast return off swift-figured score on New Year's Day; very dangerous. Brzina owns speed and rapid final numbers; be no surprise.

FOURTH: How Sweet She Is failed to handle the mud last time; return to dry land is key. Follow Your Arrow is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Belle of the Ball could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Tower Twenty Two was second to much-the-best winners in last two starts; her turn today. Willful Mama displayed improved speed in last and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Cara's Dreamweaver gets Lasix for her 3-year-old debut; two works since last start adds to appeal.

SIXTH: Home Wrecker was a tough-trip third in debut; weakness of field is selection's strength. Wouldja Couldja bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in first start; very dangerous. Delaware Devil owns solid win-early pedigree; follow the money.

SEVENTH: He's Got This drops after displaying newfound speed in last; forward move predicted. Debate could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Flat Out Flying is another that could be flying in the stretch; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Al's Ruby has yet to taste defeat in two starts; more to come. My Magic Wand is 2-for-3 in career and could be ideally positioned from outside post. A Maize Zing Dotie owns speed and fast figures; right in the thick of this. Sue Ellen Mishkin is another that's quick from the gate and more than good enough on "A" game.