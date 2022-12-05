Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 9

Best bet: LADY MILAGRO (7)

Best value: STRONG LIGHT (6)

FIRST: Improper is training with a purpose for first start since April; potent layoff barn. Norgay moves to David Jacobson stable after game placing in last at CD; dangerous. Kitten's Appeal owns three thirds from five starts; more show dough?

SECOND: That Is Key defeated pricier field by more than eight lengths in last start; more to come. Melting Snow owns speed and drops; worth long look. Flashing Red is competitive on best efforts; don't ignore.

THIRD: Bunty Windermere projects as the controlling speed with proper handling. My Delicious will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts at crunch time. Moam is another that would be aided by hot fractions.

FOURTH: Super Quality could capitalize on soft lead in weak field. North Pole owns four seconds and six thirds from 14 starts; another minor award? Sean the Hammer needed last start; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Cash in a Flash drops and makes third start of form cycle; set for breakthrough. Astral Weeks was a strong second in last at GP; big-time player. Son of an Ex packs potent late kick on best efforts; very interesting.

SIXTH: Strong Light was a determined winner the first time he touched Big A loam; pairs up. Uncle Water Flow wheels back in a hurry after non-stressful seventh versus tougher last week; worth long look at long price. Bourbon's Hope, a strong second in last, owns speed and must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Lady Milagro is training swiftly and projects as the dominant speed with heads-up handling. Desert Dalliance could be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. To a T should pack intensified late pop with cutback to 6 furlongs.

EIGHTH: Amundson is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Synthesis was way over his head in the Fall Highweight Handicap last time; very interesting in this group. Arthur's Hope is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Dr. Marbooz, 1-for-1 at the mile trip, could sweep past the field with "A" effort. Samay owns sprinter's speed and will be forwardly placed; dangerous. Laban M Mo was a clear-cut winner in last at FL and owns score at Big A, too; don't ignore. Simply packs potent late wallop on best races; must consider.