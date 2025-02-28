Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 2

Best bet: SHETALKSTOMUCH (1)

Best value: I'M BUZZY (8)

FIRST: Shetalkstomuch consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; nice fit for local debut. Collect Dattt gets confident two-level price boost after winning last; dangerous. Brzina is fresh and owns speed and fast numbers; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Sunday Girl tallied solid final fraction when winning for fifth time in seven starts; more to come. St. Benedicts Prep owns speed and swift numbers; worth long look. Disco Ebo is competitive on best efforts; don't overlook.

THIRD: D's a Rock adds blinkers and should capitalize on soft lead. Valtellina could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Cara's Dreamweaver regressed last time after clear-cut win in prior; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: I'm Kidding fired half-mile bullet for first start in seven weeks; ready. Mulkey is training with a purpose for first outing since May; must consider. Cajunette owns positional speed and needed last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Dr. Barry gets blinkers and Lasix in first start since switching barns; big effort on tap. The Tire Man finished second in last two; another placing? Outsource was gelded since finishing just two lengths behind second pick last time; closes the gap?

SIXTH: J J's Joker gets class relief and dons the shades; forward move predicted. Graywing delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency. Borracho can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Splendor Beauty projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Majestic Frontier will be the one to fear if top selection wilts in the lane. Kahala is another that will pose a threat in the stretch if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: I'm Buzzy should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Echo in Eternity compiled tight work tab for first start since December; very interesting. Save Us Melania is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Tiz the Prince is rested and drops; call in weak nightcap. Limits of Power displayed improved speed in last; worth long look. Very Satisfactory was a clear-cut second in last; be no surprise. Fluff the Pillow drops to lifetime low; must be factored into the mix.