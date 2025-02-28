SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 2

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: SHETALKSTOMUCH (1)

Best value: I'M BUZZY (8)

FIRST: Shetalkstomuch consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; nice fit for local debut. Collect Dattt gets confident two-level price boost after winning last; dangerous. Brzina is fresh and owns speed and fast numbers; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Sunday Girl tallied solid final fraction when winning for fifth time in seven starts; more to come. St. Benedicts Prep owns speed and swift numbers; worth long look. Disco Ebo is competitive on best efforts; don't overlook.

THIRD: D's a Rock adds blinkers and should capitalize on soft lead. Valtellina could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Cara's Dreamweaver regressed last time after clear-cut win in prior; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: I'm Kidding fired half-mile bullet for first start in seven weeks; ready. Mulkey is training with a purpose for first outing since May; must consider. Cajunette owns positional speed and needed last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Dr. Barry gets blinkers and Lasix in first start since switching barns; big effort on tap. The Tire Man finished second in last two; another placing? Outsource was gelded since finishing just two lengths behind second pick last time; closes the gap?

SIXTH: J J's Joker gets class relief and dons the shades; forward move predicted. Graywing delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency. Borracho can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Splendor Beauty projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Majestic Frontier will be the one to fear if top selection wilts in the lane. Kahala is another that will pose a threat in the stretch if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: I'm Buzzy should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Echo in Eternity compiled tight work tab for first start since December; very interesting. Save Us Melania is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Tiz the Prince is rested and drops; call in weak nightcap. Limits of Power displayed improved speed in last; worth long look. Very Satisfactory was a clear-cut second in last; be no surprise. Fluff the Pillow drops to lifetime low; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 21m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 281m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 11m read
Twin B Joe Fresh is harness racing's Horse of the Year
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 271m read
Kendrick Carmouche is one of the few African-American jockeys

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME