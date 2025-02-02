Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 6

Best bet: GRACE REFORMED (3)

Best value: ROYAL TRYST (6)

FIRST: How Sweet She Is drops after regressing in last; rebounds today. Union Suit makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; dangerous. Follow Your Arrow could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Disco Ebo owns speed and gets class relief; wire to wire with proper ride. Rachel's Rock could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Sweet Brown Sugar is 7-for-11 and packs potent late kick; very playable.

THIRD: Grace Reformed won three straight at Parx; ready for prime time. Princess Becca could play out as the dominant speed. Monetary Magic broke maiden by more than nine lengths last out; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: La Vita Sofia drilled three times since winning last; more to give. Gold Lightning could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Fade to Grey owns speed and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look.

FIFTH: Repo Rocks could get the early jump in compact field. Tabeguache bounced last time after determined win in prior; very playable. Yo Daddy is a last-race winner that owns faster back numbers; very interesting.

SIXTH: Royal Tryst was pace- and trip-compromised when second in last; gets there today. Natural Harbor is a front-running threat on "A" efforts. Celestial Gaze would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: True Connection is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; set for breakthrough. Taparino was a hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Bad Boy Butch needed last and gets class drop; improvement expected. Prairie Dunes was a non-stressful fourth in last; don't ignore.