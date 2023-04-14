Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 15

Best bet: SANDRONE (1)

Best value: LEXI'S SPIRIT (9)

FIRST: Sandrone compiled tight work tab for first start since last fall; logged only win this course and distance. Conman should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Great Workout makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; worth long look.

SECOND: Thunderian notched fast final fraction when winning at Laurel last time; ready for prime time. Looms Boldly fires big efforts with machinelike consistency; likely underlay. Toxic Gray has won two in a row; big-time player.

THIRD: Eleven Central could play out as the speed of the speed with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Big Everest also is fleet-footed and 2-for-2 on Big A sod; very dangerous. Anaconda makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

FOURTH: Hang Tight could be ideally positioned behind front-end duel; pace makes the race. Patrick the Great wheels back in a hurry after front-running score last week; could easily take another. Life and Light is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Please Baby is training with a purpose for return to turf; call in wide-open field. Carlin Clan could be very tough on an unchallenged lead. Proven Hope has landed in the exotics in five of 11 starts; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: No More Talk fired half-mile bullet since improved third in last; more to come. Raise the Rent endured tough trip on Gulfstream's Tapeta surface last out; front-end threat on best. Midnightcharly owns fast back numbers and drops two price levels; competitive if not damaged goods.

SEVENTH: Arisaema returns from two-month absence for potent layoff barn (Jorge Abreu); demand value in race that's loaded with unknowns. Orange Freeze gets blinkers and Lasix for Christophe Clement; dangerous. Inflationary Trend makes debut for Chad Brown; need more?

EIGHTH: Naked and Famous has worked three times since winning third straight on March 11; picks up where he left off. Win for Gold holds razor-sharp current form; dangerous. Built to Last could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

NINTH: Lexi's Spirit notched crisp half-mile drill for first start in two months; call in wide-open nightcap. Diamond Status owns speed and is rested; very interesting. Miss San Gabriel is training consistently for first start since July; worth long look. Risk Free owns three seconds and four thirds from 10 starts; exotics player.