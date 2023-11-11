Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 12

Best bet: SIGNATOR (3)

Best value: BEACHWALKER (7)

FIRST: Leddy tallied fast final fraction versus pricier field last time; quick return seals the deal. Magnolia Midnight was a fast-figured winner in last start; dangerous. Got Thunder has won two in a row; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Union Belle never got going in the slop in debut; improvement predicted. Mel's Angel was a fast-figured third in last; very playable. Progeny gets rider change and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous.

THIRD: Signator notched swift late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Little Demon is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; dangerous. Guntown, another last-race winner, packs potent late kick on best; must consider.

FOURTH: R Calli Kim has won three straight and loves marathon distances. Vergara regressed in last after determined win in prior; rebound threat. Atomic Blonde makes third start of form cycle; very interesting.

FIFTH: Respirator could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Golden Sombrero is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Foreign Influence was a tough-trip second in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Swoop to Finish is fresh and working with a purpose; rates close call. Notinamillionyears was a last-to-first maiden winner on Oct. 12; big-time player. Dreamawayseven is fleet-footed and could capitalize on clear lead at big ticket.

SEVENTH: Beachwalker gets class relief and added ground; breakthrough effort predicted. Two Thirty Five consistently fires big efforts; dangerous. Six Percent owns fast back numbers; must be given a look.

EIGHTH: Pioneering Spirit returns to grass after 15-length score in the slop last time; transfers raging form. Masen owns sprinter's speed; very interesting. Big Everest, another that's fleet-footed, is 3-for-3 on Big A sod; must consider.

NINTH: The Big Torpedo outworked 76 rivals in final morning drill; ready at first asking. Lotsa Trouble is another newcomer that concluded work tab with bullet drill; follow the money. Beach Cruiser moves to grass for Christophe Clement; dangerous. Diannesretiring compiled tight work tab for first start since Labor Day; very interesting. Mama's Dream failed to fire in well-bet debut but could move forward with move to grass; don't ignore.