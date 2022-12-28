Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 31

Best bet: BRACIOLE (5)

Best Value: OPTIC WAY (9)

FIRST: Four Eyes fired 5-furlong bullet since improved third in last; more to give. Factually Correct could play out as the controlling speed. Kid Billy concluded work tab with swift half-mile breeze; follow the money.

SECOND: Eminency could be ideally positioned in weak field. Fenway owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Ginnsu Warrior owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

THIRD: Rossa Veloce was freshened after winning two in a row this past fall; picks up where she left off. Violent Vixen could prove very tough on a soft lead. Snicket could secure the stalker's seat; must consider.

FOURTH: Divine Wine was claimed by high-percentage stable after breaking maiden last time; pairs up. Laughter broke maiden in 13-length laugher last out; very dangerous. Serenade Soldier should move forward with return to dirt.

FIFTH: Braciole is training with a purpose for first start since gelded. Mister Candy Ride drops and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Hudson Overpass owns positional speed; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Keen Dancer was a last-to-first winner in most recent; pairs up at a price. Kant Hurry Love owns speed and fast figures; dangerous. Big Bean Christine has won two in a row; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Winit gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; crisp works seal the deal. Sound Off could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. King of Dreams is rested and logs swift numbers on "A" efforts; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Sea Foam projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Thomas Shelby also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear from top selection. Forewarned could be in the garden spot if top two picks engage in speed duel.

NINTH: Optic Way logged determined score the first time he touched Big A loam; takes another. Rough Sea is a fast-figured, last-race winner; big-time player. Icy Storm packs potent kick on best efforts; price will be tempting. Musical Heart is a front-running threat if ready for first start in 18 months.