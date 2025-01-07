Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 11

Best bet: TRAFFIC MASTER (6)

Best value: CONNIVING (3)

FIRST: Augustine Red logged four tight works for first start in seven weeks; stalker's style seals the deal. Java Buzz is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Muazarah was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; bounces today?

SECOND: Evidencias consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figure; rates close call. Tizzy in the Sky owns speed and starts from the fence; serious front-end threat. Julia Shining was a last-to-first winner in most recent; don't ignore.

THIRD: Conniving displayed improved speed when fourth in last; forward move predicted. Camm' Duke drops after even third in last; dangerous. York Tavern has finished second in last three starts; logical contender.

FOURTH: D Day Sky is riding a healthy line on the numbers; breakthrough expected. Secret Treasure was a clear-cut second in last at Laurel; dangerous. Golden Purchase makes quick return (13 days) after front-end second in last; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: T Kraft is fresh, training with a purpose and gets Lasix; career best anticipated. Social Hour could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. One Nine Hundred is from a dam that produced a stakes winner in only foal to race; follow the money.

SIXTH: Traffic Master tallied solid final fraction when a handy winner at Laurel last out; ready for prime time. Melt With You never got into the game on sloppy surface last time; worth long look on dry land. Strapped also delivered subpar effort on wet surface last out; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Sarir owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on soft lead; half-mile bullet on Jan. 5 seals the deal. Prides Crossing was a convincing winner in lone start on May 25; sharp work tab for return. Bernietakescharge owns fast figures on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: On the Hill can win from just off the pace in field with ample speed. Heavyweight Champs is rested and could play out as the quickest of the quick. Courageous Oh La also is fast from the gate and should offer beefy ticket; very interesting.

NINTH: Free Dance took backward step in last after improved third in prior; rebounds today. Vekinda has finished second as the favorite in last two; short-priced runner-up again? Total Silence also was second as the chalk in most recent; logical threat. Prince Valiant tired in debut but could be tighter with race under belt. Attorney Wade is working swiftly for solid first-out barn; stay tuned to the tote.