Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 13

Best bet: SYNONYMOUS (2)

Best value: AVA K'S BOY (7)

FIRST: Candlestick Maker is fresh and packs potent late kick on best races. Tekila could prove tough if able to secure an unchallenged lead. Frosty Invasion makes third start of form cycle; don't dismiss.

SECOND: Synonymous bested a next-out winner when a game second in last; crisp 5-furlong drill on Dec. 28 seals the deal. In Traffic was a front-end maiden winner in key race last time; dangerous. Brisky Frolic drops and owns fast figures on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Scootscoot owns speed, gets the meds and should secure soft lead with heads-up handling. Warrior Richard could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Screen Door is training sharply for first start in seven weeks; worth long look.

FOURTH: Gagliano was pace- and position-compromised last time; rates close call. Alpine Queen was an ultragame second at 38-1 last out; very playable. Raffinity owns seven seconds from 21 outings; minor award again?

FIFTH: Baby Sox is working with a purpose and gets blinkers/Lasix makeover for first start in 47 days; big effort on tap. Major Houlihan also dons the shades and gets the meds; very interesting. Audit Committee makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

SIXTH: Holiday Jazz projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Shinfull was a front-running maiden winner last time; dangerous. Shadolamo could be in the catbird seat if fractions get hot and hectic.

SEVENTH: Ava K's Boy gets class relief after wide trip in last; call based on price. Braciole could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Midnight Worker bounced in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: King Angelo tallied rapid final fraction when a sharp second in last; more to come. Likeable is fleet-footed and will prove a tough customer on an uncontested lead. Midlaner delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; dangerous. Handsome Cat makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.