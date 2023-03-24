Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 26

Best bet: WIN FOR GOLD (7)

Best value: ROYAL REALM (4)

FIRST: Shreveport compiled tight work tab for from nine-month absence; experience edge in five-horse field with three newcomers. Harrodsburg outworked 122 rivals in half-mile drill that concluded work tab; could be the goods. Army Times is another with eye-catching drills; obviously must be considered.

SECOND: Flattering Gal was a hard-charging maiden winner in last; developing and more to come. Just a Nyquist drops two price levels and cuts back to sprint; very dangerous. New York Supreme was a strong third after poor start in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Lucky Lucky Luke tallied quick final fraction when a fast-closing third in last; added furlong plays to strength. Morethanafeeling bounced last time after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat. Wanna Winna was a sharp second in last; logical.

FOURTH: Royal Realm was pace- and trip-compromised last out; expecting better today. Bingo John took backward step in last after willing third two back; bounce-back threat. Kumar could play out as the speed on the fence in paceless race; very interesting.

FIFTH: Mariah's Fortune gets price hike for new barn after sitting out "jail" time after clear-cut score in last; pairs up. Suspended Campaign drilled three times since subpar effort last month; improvement predicted. Dancing Sophia is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous.

SIXTH: Caerus gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; potent late wallop predicted. Heir Port was done in rough start last time; front-running danger. Striking Speed was a perfect-trip winner in last; gets another great setup?

SEVENTH: Win for Gold was a front-end winner in last; sharp works that followed seal the deal. Joey Loose Lips could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. Victorious Wave and Midnight Worker finished two/three in fast-figured race March 4; both must be considered.

EIGHTH: Tempermental tallied improved late-pace figure when a clear second in last; more to give. Royal Currency consistently delivers solid efforts but rarely finds the winner's circle; you've been warned. Try It Again owns speed and starts from the rail; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Refuah has a nasty habit of taking minor awards but could be ripe for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Miracle Mike is fresh, training with a purpose and adds blinkers; big-time player. Olympic Dreams has improved on the numbers in all three starts; don't ignore. Indian Mischief is a newcomer from the Linda Rice barn; follow the money.