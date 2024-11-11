SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 16

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: MIZTERTONIC (6)

Best value: IN THE CHASE (3)

FIRST: Montego Bay worked six times since game placing in last; more to come. Long Legged Queen has finished second in all three starts; runner-up again? Out too Late would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Daufuskie Island owns speed and will be aided by slight cutback in distance. Key Point drilled five times since bouncing in last start; rebound threat. Swinging Solo was done in by front-end pressure in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: In the Chase fired half-mile bullet since tough-trip fifth in last; improvement predicted. Man in Finance won by nearly eight lengths in debut; very dangerous. Kenny B broke maiden by almost nine lengths last time after running second to "Finance" in debut; worth long look.

FOURTH: Looks First is rested and owns sprinter's speed; dominant front-runner. Looking for Ginny could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Street View was a fast-figured third on dirt two back; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Bells Beach is fresh and training with a purpose for Chad Brown; signature pattern. Best Impression should be favorably positioned near the front in compact field. Weigh the Risks, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, displayed speed in lone dirt start; very interesting.

SIXTH: Miztertonic tallied swift final fraction when third in last; quick return (seven days) seals the deal. Slapintheface owns five seconds from nine starts; another placing? Blame It On Daddy owns fast figures on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Valenzan Day is riding a four-race winning streak; prohibitive price is the problem. Optic Way could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cumberland Blues would be aided by fast fractions.

EIGHTH: Autumn worked twice since wide third in last; finally found right field? Starlight Dancer has finished second in last three starts; another placing? Alittlebitnaughty owns fast final numbers on best efforts.

NINTH: Not for Hire lived up to heavy tote support when a five-length winner in debut; more to come. Super Swift, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, owns a win and a second from two starts; dangerous. Early Adopter compiled five tight works for first start in seven weeks; worth long look.

10TH: Blue Eyed Scout has trained strongly since much-improved second in last; demand value in 13-horse field with eight newcomers. Miss Tiramisu compiled tight work tab at Colts Neck training facility; follow the money. Trulli Magic (another that's working sharply), Je T'adore (from a dam that's produced five winners from five foals to race) and Spool (firing bullets) are three more first-time starters that must be factored into the mix.

