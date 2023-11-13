Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 17

Best bet: BROCKNARDINI (6)

Best value: BRICK AMBUSH (5)

FIRST: Livehappy logged four tight works since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Aleah Aleah was an improved third in last; worth long look. Wajda was a sharp second in last; potentially shortest price of the contenders.

SECOND: Wafir moves to dirt and drops after showing improved speed in last; more to come. Watch Hill fired 3-furlong bullet since late-running fourth in last; very interesting. Dudley Dickerson was second to a repeat winner in last; very playable.

THIRD: Carpenters Call owns positional speed and starts from the rail; call based on price. Running Bee returns from more than a year layoff for Chad Brown; wouldn't be first time one of these won. Dripping Gold could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; must consider.

FOURTH: Predicted should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Bad Larry fired half-mile bullet since front-running win in last; big-time player. Built to Last drops and owns fast back numbers; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Brick Ambush gets additional quarter mile after late-running fourth in debut; three works in the interim seal the deal. Mama's Middie was a clear-cut second at the distance last time; dangerous. Quiet Wisdom could play out as the controlling speed on the rail.

SIXTH: Brocknardini logged swift late-pace figure when winning Selima Stakes at Laurel; ready for prime time. Being Betty owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Memorialize drilled three times since non-threatening fifth in last; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Nova Rags tallied career-best number on Big A loam last winter; swift half-mile drill to conclude work slate clinches it. Baby Yoda, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, also is training sharply for return from fresher; worth long look. Gun It could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Sterling Silver is riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Lady Milagro is ultra-speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Loon Cry is a last-race winner that must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: North End Lady logs fast final fractions and is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks. Accelerina makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; very interesting. Voleuse could impact if fractions get hot and hectic. Shelly fits the signature Chad Brown pattern; right in the thick of this.