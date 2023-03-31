Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, April 2

Best bet: GOING IN STYLE (6)

Best value: WELCOMETOMYWORLD (3)

FIRST: Predicted could get the early jump in compact field that's light on speed. Pioneering Spirit packs potent late kick but repeatedly fails at short odds; you've been warned. Power in Numbers is lightly raced and hails from Chad Brown barn; must consider.

SECOND: Will Be Famous will be on an unchallenged lead. The question is, how long he'll last; your move. Joeybignose was a dominant maiden winner in last; very playable. Joey the Fish never fired last time; dangerous on best.

THIRD: Welcometomyworld drops and gets the meds; breakthrough predicted. Afilada owns five seconds and five thirds from 14 starts; another minor award? Extessa makes third start of form cycle; could be enough in this group.

FOURTH: Southern Passage logs fast late-pace figures on best races; gets close nod. Vive Bien should be favorably positioned near the front. Star Attitude makes quick return and gets class relief; very interesting.

FIFTH: Mia Bea Star drops after failing to fire on wet track last time; forward move predicted. Bustin Bay owns positional speed and fast numbers; logical contender. Freddymo Factor wheels back in a hurry after bouncing last time; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Going in Style is fresh and adds blinkers; main speed with heads-up handling. Kingfish Stevens broke maiden on GP turf last time; stretch threat once again. Winning Connection could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Kathleen O. consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; outworked 71 rivals in half-mile drill on March 25. Let Her Inspire U is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Timeless Journey has won three of last four starts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Mostly Harmless owns stalker's style that should be well served in contentious nightcap. Liberty Flame is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed. Divine Wine drops after failing to fire in last; competitive on best. Carbon is another that's more than good enough on "A" efforts.