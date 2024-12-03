Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 7

Best bet: AIR OF DEFIANCE (10)

Best value: VIKING WARRIOR (2)

FIRST: Racing Colors drops and should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to mile. Call Her Bluff also gets class relief and turns back in distance; very playable. Clover Street compiled three tight works for first start in seven weeks; worth long look.

SECOND: Viking Warrior returns to maiden-claiming ranks and switches back to dirt; Rick Dutrow barn switches to go-to rider. Man From Malta could prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Trinity River gets class relief after displaying speed in last; must consider.

THIRD: Snookie Bear moves to dirt after tough-trip fourth in last; set for breakthrough. Treaty of Rome has trained sharply for second start for Chad Brown; signature pattern. Superpower debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

FOURTH: Shidabhuti was rested for eight weeks after fast-figured win at Keeneland in last; picks up where she left off. Rachel's Rock bounced last time after clear-cut win in prior; rebound threat. Stonewall Star owns four wins from seven starts on Big A loam; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Al's Ruby logged visually impressive score in debut this past April and has trained swiftly for return. P Mutter Pickle owns speed and gets Lasix for first start since June; front-end threat. Snappin Buttons owns a win and three seconds from four starts; hard to ignore.

SIXTH: Tower Twenty Two was an improved second to a 10-length winner in last; her turn today. Oklahoma Smoke (strong works, win-early breeding) and Army Gal (concluded work tab with pair of swift 5-furlong drills) are newcomers that must be factored into the mix; charting a must.

SEVENTH: Studlydoright tallied determined win the first time he touched Aqueduct dirt; more to come. Keewaydin, another that's 1-for-1 at the Big A, has worked sharply since front-running score in October; dangerous. Poster ships in from Kentucky after winning both starts on grass; could certainly transfer form to main track.

EIGHTH: Five a Side took backward step in last start after sharp efforts in prior three outings; bounces back today. Muhimma ships in for Brad Cox after winning both starts by a combined 13 lengths; certain underlay. Ballerina d'Oro makes first dirt start for Chad Brown; must be respected.

NINTH: Post Time is favorably posted outside in competitive Cigar Mile Handicap; needs "A" game while toting topweight. Pipeline, a wire-to-wire winner in last, could dictate the fractions once again. Senor Buscador packs potent late kick and could easily impact if pace meltdown ensues.

10TH: Air of Defiance was freshened after tallying improved internal numbers in last at Keeneland; sitting on big effort. Quick to Accuse tallied all three wins at the Big A and consistently earns fast figures; dangerous. Jackson Heights packs powerful late wallop on best races. Iridescent gets Lasix in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; right in the thick of this.