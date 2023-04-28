Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 29

Best bet: KING JAMES (6)

Best value: FOXY CARA (4)

FIRST: Bon Adieu was sandwiched between next-out winners when second last out; her turn today. Photon is fresh and owns fast figures; very dangerous. She's a Nine noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Unified Alliance set swift splits when winning by 10 lengths last time on Parx dirt; handles switch to Big A sod. Royalty Interest logged fast late-pace figure when winning debut at Tampa in March; quintessential Chad Brown. Bulsara is training sharply for first start in eight weeks; don't ignore.

THIRD: Mostly Harmless packs potent kick on best efforts. Act of Congress is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at fat ticket. Jet Set Juliet also is fleet-footed and owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree.

FOURTH: Foxy Cara tallied rapid final fraction when a useful fifth in debut; more to come. Shaman Princess could prove very tough on a soft lead. Angelique is firing bullets for debut; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Original compiled tight work tab and owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Sailor Speed is speedy and could prove tough to catch on an unchallenged lead. Shadow Sphinx could roll past them all if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: King James adds blinkers and should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field. Starrystarryknight owns dangerous sit-and-pounce style; very playable. My Sea Cottage can win from on or just off the pace; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Let Freedom Spring overcame sizzling fractions when a determined maiden winner in last; takes another. Papi On Ice could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Ginnsu Warrior is another that can impact if splits get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: King Kumbalay gets class relief after logging swift internal numbers in last two starts; price play in field with prohibitive favorite. Good Skate delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; logical contender. Zandon has all the earmarks of a Chad Brown underlay; your move.

NINTH: Grand Again is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; breakthrough predicted. New York Panther makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Steady Progress should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Dads Good Runner is speedy and rested; be no surprise.