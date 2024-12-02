Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 5

Best bet: EMPIRE MAGIC (4)

Best value: THAT'S MONEY (2)

FIRST: Linda's Jewel projects as the main speed in weak opener. Vague looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Luckforyou should be forwardly placed in compact field.

SECOND: That's Money drops and makes first start since gelded; four tight works for return seal the deal. Thank You Jon carved the fractions when a game second in last; dangerous. King Moonracer makes third start of form cycle and would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: My Angel has been sidelined for nearly 20 months but makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; weakness of field is selection's strength. Corri Felice could play out as the controlling speed. That'sthefactjack should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Empire Magic bested a next-out winner by five lengths when breaking maiden in last; pairs up. Princess Becca is speedy but could find mile beyond her scope; mixed message. Brooklyn Dantz is riding a healthy line on the numbers; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Exploration made strong late run in last and should find added quarter mile right in her wheelhouse. Dark Devil regressed in last after finishing second in prior four starts; worth long look. Sardis was a tough-trip fourth in last at Churchill Downs; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Arrow Speed ships in for Jamie Ness after winning three of last four; ready for prime time. Midnight Worker owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Prove Worthy could prove very dangerous in the lane if fractions get hot and hectic.

SEVENTH: Frau Diablo is rested and projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Tricky Temper gets class relief and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Everyoneloveslinda is another that could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Banyan Breeze won fast-figured key race at Finger Lakes last time; more to give. Uncle George came up short in the stretch after making premature run to the lead in last; dangerous. Always Charming is rested and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore. Musical Heart would be aided by pace meltdown; must be factored into the mix.