Steve Matthews' Belmont at Aqueduct selections for Sunday, June 16

Best bet: BEUYS (6)

Best value: BARRAGE (9)

FIRST: I'm Buzzy is riding a forward line on the numbers and drops. Shesalttle Edgy could prove very tough on a soft lead. She's Awesome makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after winning three in a row; big-time player.

SECOND: Gun Maestro is speedy and riding a two-race win streak; takes another. F F Rocket could impact if pace meltdown ensues; price will be tempting. Candy Tycoon was a game second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Freedsdale is fresh and moves to turf for Linda Rice. Bustin Away is 3-for-3 and fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; very dangerous. Fidelightcayut is the only member of this field with wins on the grass; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Granadilla drilled three times since last start; set for breakthrough. Focus Pocus owns three seconds and a third from four starts; another minor award? Paulas Star Sister is from a dam that has produced four winners from four foals to race; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Dancing Dean is training with a purpose for first start since last fall; ready. La Salvadorena was a tough-trip second in debut; dangerous. Fade to Grey is firing bullets for first start for Todd Pletcher; follow the money.

SIXTH: Beuys tallied fast late-pace figure when fourth in last; forward move predicted. Crabs N Beer fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut placing in Pimlico stakes last out; very playable. English Conqueror is rested and owns fast figures on best efforts; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Thank You Jon bounced last time after front-end score in prior; rebounds. Debate gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Mr. Swagger ships in from Monmouth and is a nice fit with the locals at this level.

EIGHTH: Latte Lizzie fits the classic Chad Brown profile; set for best. Strife was a sharp second in debut on Gulfstream's Tapeta track; very interesting. Private Property has worked with a purpose since late-running second in debut; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Barrage set a fast pace when a wire-to-wire winner last time on Gulfstream grass; pairs up. Battle of Normandy packs potent late kick on best efforts; worth long look. Harry Hood regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Ramblin' Wreck owns a win on Big A sod; don't ignore.