Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Friday, Sept. 15

Best bet: FEATHERING (6)

Best value: KINETIC SKY (7)

FIRST: Maggie should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Baby Sox is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Champagne Poetry logged only win on Big A dirt; don't dismiss.

SECOND: Montauk Mystique displayed improved speed in last; set for breakthrough. Cause I'm Elegant will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Strange Fruit, a front-end second in last, looms a logical, short-priced contender.

THIRD: Pay Zone was done in by fast fractions last time; softer flow predicted. Tivy could play out as the speed of the speed. Clubhouse took backward step in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Agent Creed was compromised by plodding pace last out; owns win on Big A sod. Rinaldi could prove tough to catch on a soft lead. Let's Go Big Blue owns fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: Midnight Concerto was a useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Broken Banker hails from potent second-out stable. Boxed Wine is bred to improve with switch to sod. Awesome Czech was a solid second in last; must consider. Free for Me hails from potent first-out barn; follow the money.

SIXTH: Feathering has worked sharply since making menacing middle move in debut; more to come. Party At Grants packs potent late kick and fired half-mile bullet on Sept. 1; very dangerous. Put the Crazy Away outworked 98 rivals in half-mile bullet to conclude work tab; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Kinetic Sky is rested and working strongly; loves Big A loam. Rotknee owns speed and fast figures; be no surprise. Provocateur needed last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Neecie Marie ships in from Parx after winning two straight; ready for prime time. Sacred Wish moves to grass after tough trip in Alabama; half-mile bullet last week adds to appeal. Silver Skillet won two in a row on Spa grass; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Book of Wisdom gets call if race is moved to wet dirt. Being Betty was a rough-trip fifth in debut; rates nod on turf. Follow Your Arrow could prove tough to collar on a soft lead. Pretty Up is from a dam that has produced three turf winners; very interesting.