Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Friday, Oct. 20

Best bet: SIEGE OF BOSTON (6)

Best value: JAMESTOWN (1)

FIRST: Jamestown logged six tight works for return from 57-day layoff; fires big shot. Chad Brown entry: Growth Capital has finished second four times from five starts and mate Right to Win is training sharply and adds blinkers; potent pairing. Torigo bested a next-out winner when second last time; must consider.

SECOND: Beautiful Karen drops after clear-cut win last out; mixed message. Queen Arella is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Diva Banker regressed in last after sharp placing in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: Sandrone projects as the controlling speed in bulky field. Empire Sky will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. The Cobbler is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: True Myth was a useful fifth in dirt debut; move to grass and added ground are the keys. Magic Eight Ball is bred to handle switch to sod; worth long look. Just Jules was bought for more than $1 million as a yearling; good luck recouping that investment.

FIFTH: Sun and Wind is speedy, drops and returns to dirt; timid call in race that's loaded with newcomers. Alotta Jays adds blinkers and switches surfaces; very interesting. Santagata debuts for Rick Dutrow; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Siege of Boston owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. St Anthony, from Neil Drysdale barn, was freshened after winning two in a row this summer; dangerous. Master Piece owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Perliano adds blinkers and could get early jump in another field with numerous newcomers. Quiet Wisdom has delivered strong efforts in both starts; be no surprise. Bumper owns win-early breeding; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Jackson Heights failed to fire in the slop last out; worth another chance on dry land. Amedeus Music is another that delivered a dud on wet surface; must consider. Mama's Gold, a front-running winner in last, could play out as the dominant speed once again.

NINTH: Iguazu was rested after game placing on Aug. 23; three 5-furlong works in the interim seal the deal. Spun Special is speedy and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time player. Words of Praise fired half-mile bullet since improved third in last; very dangerous. Negra Gata will be aided by return to turf; must be factored into the mix.