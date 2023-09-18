Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Friday, Sept. 22

Best bet: NEW GINYA (8)

Best value: BILOXI BLUES (6)

FIRST: Brooklyn Diamonds overcame rough start to win last; takes another. Cumberland Blues makes first start since claimed by Rick Dutrow; very dangerous. Blu Grotto can impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Kupp fired half-mile bullet since last start; return to 6 furlongs is a key. On the Come Up owns speed and drops; very interesting. Talkin Pharoah should move forward with return to dirt.

THIRD: Today's Flavor projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Mid Day Image could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Bring Me a Check delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Memento Mi drops and packs potent kick on "A" efforts. Just a Nyquist logged both wins on Big A loam. Roja Ligera drilled three times since claimed last month; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Bad Larry displayed improved speed in last; set for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Blue Plate Special was compromised by wide trip in last; added furlong plays to strength. Woodside Warrior was a change-of-pace second in last; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Biloxi Blues notched sizzling final fraction when winning last; more to come. Chad Brown entry: Tangential drilled three times since breaking maiden last time and mate Virtual Reality makes first turf start; likely to attract too much cash. Pentagon packs powerful kick on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Bon Adieu was a front-running maiden winner last time; more to come. Mursal fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; very dangerous. Jolly Miss Jill owns speed and sharp current condition; must consider.

EIGHTH: New Ginya made sustained rally to win last; takes another. Whatlovelookslike could play out as the main speed on the hedge. Runaway Rumour was victimized by wide trip last time; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Dangerous Driver was compromised by slow fractions last out; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Reverend Moon was a game second last time; logical, short-priced player. Apollo Ten owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree. Prospero debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.