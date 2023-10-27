Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, Oct. 28

Best bet: SAGAMORE MISCHIEF (4)

Best value: MISCREANT (6)

FIRST: Vaunted is fresh, training consistently and projects as the main speed with aggressive rider aloft. Beary Funny could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Refuah is 0-for-18 but owns field's fastest final figures; mixed message.

SECOND: The Revenger is fleet-footed and rested; come and catch him. Jumpster makes quick return and packs potent kick on best efforts. My Friends Beer drops and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

THIRD: War Officer was second to a repeat winner last time; his turn today. Torigo was second in last two starts; runner-up again? Sacred Rhyme could easily impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Sagamore Mischief compiled endurance-building work tab for first start in 54 days; ready. Scilly Cay logged four of his five wins on Big A loam; very interesting. Flint Ridge was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: You Look Cold is training swiftly for first start in more than two months; primed. Quick Munny, a front-running winner in last, could play out as the main speed once again. Lady Milagro is quick from gate and rates a puncher's chance at generous price.

SIXTH: Miscreant packs potent late kick and logged solid training tab for first start in eight weeks. Diamond Status is a front-running threat on best; dangerous. Dontmesswithtess is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Quality G was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers. Ramblin' Wreck bounced in last after string of fast-figured efforts; rebound threat. My Imagination tallied fast late-pace figure when a surging second in last at Parx; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Xigera visually and numerically impressed when winning stakes at Churchill Downs last out; pairs up. Defining Purpose failed to fire in the slop last time; bounce-back potential on dry land. Undervalued Asset could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; must consider.

NINTH: Blue Creek has trained strongly since wide-trip third in last; call based on price. Dancing Mischief took backward step in last after two strong efforts; rebound threat. Tropandhagen will be favorably positioned near the front; don't overlook.

10TH: Everso Mischievous owns favorable sit-and-pounce style in wildly competitive field. Swiftsure is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Accretive owns speed and fast figures; right in the thick of this.

11TH: Lightbulb Moment gets Lasix and moves to grass; improvement predicted. Riviere battled on lead when a game third in last; dangerous. Catskill Humor was a tough-trip fifth in last; very interesting. Material Witness was second to a repeat winner last out; must be factored into the mix.