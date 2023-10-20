Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, Oct. 22

Best bet: BOLD VICTORY (2)

Best value: VACATION DANCE (8)

FIRST: Rob the Bank moves to dirt after firing 3-furlong bullet; forward move predicted. Retail Man was a clear-cut second in debut; logical. Ice the Kicker compiled tight work tab for first start since July; worth long look.

SECOND: Bold Victory tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Treasure Trove, a game second in last, owns faster back figures. Six Percent needed last; competitive on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Ensign Parker set sharp splits when a front-running winner in last; takes another. Quickflash wheels back quickly and gets class relief; very interesting. Winning Drive could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Bolt d'Plata was a much-improved second in last; more to come. Collect From Ike should move forward with switch to main track. Braggadocious, eased last out, makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous if all is well.

FIFTH: She Caught My Eye gets call if race is moved to wet dirt. Startup Mentality visually impressed when winning debut in July at Monmouth; keeps on giving. Feathers returns to NYRA circuit after sharp score at Laurel last out; worth long look.

SIXTH: Western Lane is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style. Try It Again owns speed and could prove tough on a soft lead. Everlys Girl makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Daufuskie Island projects as the main speed with proper ride. Awesome Ride will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Bezos is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Vacation Dance logged four tight works since clear-cut score on Sept. 1; fires big shot once again. Souzak should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Son of a Birch is fresh and training sharply; worth long look.

NINTH: Carol T could get the early jump with heads-up handling; weakness of field is selection's strength. Mia Nipotina was a useful sixth in debut; improvement expected. Dolomite was second when favored in debut; logical, short-priced threat. Miss Lao noticeably picked up tempo in training as race day drew near; follow the money.