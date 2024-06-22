Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, June 23

Best bet: POPPY'S PRIDE (5)

Best value: RUNNINGWSCISSORS (3)

FIRST: Triple Sweet is the only member of this seven-horse field to have been to the post; good race to pass. Route Sensation concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet. Sassy Shenanigans is another newcomer that's training sharply; charting a must.

SECOND: Clubhouse compiled tight work slate for first start in 56 days. Boss Tweed fired half-mile bullet since 14-length maiden score; very playable. Screaming Uncle has won two in a row; don't ignore.

THIRD: Runningwscissors was a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Major Dude is 1-for-1 on Big A sod; worth long look. So High drops and gets favorable cutback; very interesting.

FOURTH: War Warrior was second at 70 cents on the dollar in debut; another baby race for watching only. Pivotal Moment is from a dam that has produced three grass winners. Ortley Avenue and Pharoah's Dynasty are two more newcomers with turf bloodlines; follow the money.

FIFTH: Poppy's Pride chased sizzling splits when an even third in last; forward move predicted. Flint Ridge could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Life Changer gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; don't overlook.

SIXTH: Baroness Bourbon fired half-mile bullet since hard-charging placing in last; handles move to grass. Can't Fool Me was a fast-closing second on turf last time; big-time player. Midnight Concerto owns a running style that could be aided by switch to sod; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Italian Symphony should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Final Verdict is bred to move forward with move to grass. Gaslight Dancer drops and owns fast back figures; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Sterling Silver owns field's fastest late-pace figures; 4-for-7 on Big A loam. Leeloo is training swiftly and owns positional speed; dangerous. Kant Hurry Love is fresh and consistently fires big efforts; must consider.

NINTH: True Myth gets Lasix and moves to turf; wake-up expected. Wake Up Lauren drops and returns to preferred footing; very playable. Classic Cara compiled tight work tab for first start in 52 days; worth long look at long price. Magic Eight Ball faced tougher field in lone turf outing; very interesting.