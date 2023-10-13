Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, Oct. 15

Best bet: LOGIN REQUIRED (6)

Best value: MY LAST MISSION (8)

FIRST: Linda Rice entry: Magical Ways is fresh and training consistently and mate Gut Feeling packs potent kick on best efforts. Union Lights was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in last; dangerous. Charger gets class relief; don't ignore.

SECOND: Migratory was a non-stressful ninth in debut; improvement expected. Irish Gent was a hard-fought second in same race as top selection; regresses today? Air Invasion debuts for potent first-out barn; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Suspended Campaign gets confident two-level price boost in first start since claimed. I'm Buzzy is rested and owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Vegas Weekend was freshened after easy score in August; dangerous in return.

FOURTH: Uncle Water Flow logged career-best number this surface last fall. Happy Bob could prove very tough on a soft lead. Lucky Lucky Luke will be aided by return to dirt; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Bad Larry outworked 86 rivals in half-mile drill last week; set for best. Woodside Warrior has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Mr. Busta will be favorably positioned near the front; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Login Required is training with a purpose for potent layoff barn (Michelle Nevin); breakthrough predicted. Phelpsy bested a next-out winner when a sharp second in last; be no surprise. Light the Way is another rested runner working sharply for the Nevin stable; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Curly Larry and Mo, a front-end winner in last, projects as the main speed once again from the hedge. Agent Creed logged two sharp works since wide placing in last; more to give. Ocala Dream bested Agent Creed by nearly two lengths when winning on Sept. 15; very dangerous.

EIGHTH: My Last Mission has worked swiftly since last start; fast back figures seal the deal. Newport Bridge owns speed and fast figures; could easily take this. Trappe the Dream was a hard-charging second in last; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Pinstripepizzo was a tough-trip third in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Bomb Squad makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Shoppingatbloomies was a clear-cut second in last; very playable. Jannie Mae is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.