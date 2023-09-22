Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, Sept. 23

Best bet: CERTIFIED LOVERBOY (9)

Best value: BARRAGE (3)

FIRST: Berlone is training sharply for first start since January; class drop seals the deal. Duke of Gloucester owns fast figures on best efforts. Citizen Mack is rested and fired half-mile bullet last week; dangerous.

SECOND: Famous Gent should be aided by return to 6 furlongs. City Fever was a front-running maiden winner last time; very playable. Vocalize could be heard from if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Barrage was a determined winner in last; more to come. Spirit of St. Louis could easily take this but looms a decided underlay; your move. Jerry Nipper owns speed and fast final numbers; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Linny Kate drops and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Suspended Campaign regressed in last after clear-cut win in prior; rebound threat. Alpine Queen exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front.

FIFTH: Blue Eighty Five drops and makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough expected. Taporical finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Retail Man is working swiftly for debut; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Perfectly Mperfect drops after flashing speed in debut; barn logs strong stats with first-time maiden claimers. Bank On Belle has displayed ability in her morning drills; stay tuned to the tote. Necessaryandproper, another newcomer, owns win-early bloodlines; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Sunset Louise projects as the speed of the speed in first grass start. Not So Close probably benefited from soft fractions when a front-running winner in last; stock rises if top one scratches. Malavath is rested and gets class relief; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Empire Sky consistently delivers potent late wallop; rates close call. Volkert was freshened after winning last; could have more in tank. Ortus could be in the catbird seat if fractions get hot and hectic.

NINTH: Certified Loverboy has worked sharply since fast-figured win on July 30; pairs up. Abadin bounced last time after clear-cut score in prior; rebound threat. Sundaeswithsandy is another that went backward last time after two strong efforts; must consider.

10TH: Holder Close was compromised by soft fractions when a non-stressful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Book of Wisdom has been second in both starts; another placing? Tsukimi compiled tight work tab for first start; very interesting. Landed debuts for Wes Ward; follow the money.