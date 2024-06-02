Steve Matthews' Belmont at Saratoga selections for Friday, June 7

Best bet: SCRIPT (5)

Best value: ROAD SODA (3)

FIRST: Call Bob is speedy and training swiftly for return from two-month freshener; ready. Rolling Along was a strong second when favored in debut; dangerous. Trulli Warrior outworked 151 rivals in final drill; could be the goods.

SECOND: Costa Terra logs fast late-pace and final figures on "A" efforts. Arthur's Ride is fleet-footed and posted on the rail. Tapit Shoes is a last-race winner (albeit on turf) that could be overlooked in the betting.

THIRD: Road Soda tallied rapid final fraction when winning last; more to come. Addicted to You packs potent late kick; worth long look. Yo Daddy makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; must consider.

FOURTH: Boss Tweed numerically and visually impressed when breaking maiden by 14 lengths last out; keeps on giving. Notah consistently fires big efforts; dangerous. Debate should back enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs.

FIFTH: Script is training sharply for first start in 124 days; ready. Boat's a Rockin could play out as the speed of the speed. Bring Me a Check also is fleet-footed and gets class relief; very interesting.

SIXTH: Time Song drops and makes third start of form cycle. Spirit Prince could be ideally positioned near the front in bulky field. Stolen Magic was a strong second in lone start on Spa sod; must consider.

SEVENTH: Ziaerati owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Sam's Treasure owns a win and three seconds from four starts; logical. Munnys Gold is speedy and logs swift numbers; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: El Capi has trained with a purpose since good-looking win in debut this past December; primed and ready. Contrary Thinking is another that won debut and has worked sharply in the interim; big-time player. Printrack delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Gal in a Rush packs a late rush that should play well in field with ample speed. Roses for Debra is 2-for-2 on Saratoga grass; hard to ignore. Kaufymaker won only outing on Spa turf; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Beaute Cachee, one of five uncoupled runners from the Chad Brown stable, fits barn's classic profile; speaks to terrible state of this game. Chili Flag, one of the barn mates of top selection, has won three of last four starts; very dangerous. Whitebeam locks up Brown's stranglehold on this field.

11TH: Aspen Grove was a tough-trip third in last; added ground plays to strength. McKulick owns two wins and two seconds in four starts on Spa grass; be no surprise. Fev Rover is rested and owns a tractable running style; must be factored into the mix.

12TH: Thorpedo Anna was unfazed by fast fractions when winning the Ky. Oaks last time; more to come. Gun Song tallied solid final fraction when taking Black Eyed Susan; very playable. Leslie's Rose never got going on sloppy surface in Oaks; very dangerous on dry land. Just F Y I fired pair of bullet works since game placing behind top pick; don't ignore.