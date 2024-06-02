Steve Matthews' Belmont at Saratoga selections for Thursday, June 6

Best bet: MIZ SENSE (7)

Best value: CLASSY MISCHIEF (6)

FIRST: Hours in a Day owns sprinter's speed and could prove tough to catch on tight-turned course. British Sea fired half-mile bullet since last start; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Caesar's Ghost, another outside body of the race, compiled tight work tab for first start since last September. Dangerous Driver owns fast back numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: Classic of Course lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut by more than six lengths; takes another. Three Echoes also won debut after taking solid wagering; dangerous. Touchy owns win-early breeding and connections (Wes Ward); right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Caldo Candy has been training with a purpose on the Saratoga surface; ready for return. Silver Satin is another with strong works over the Spa strip; very playable. B D Saints fired 5-furlong bullet in final drill for first start in 173 days; worth long look.

FOURTH: Gray Lightning owns lightning-like speed; wire to wire. Almostgone Rocket logged impressive wins in both starts; could easily take another. Manama Gold tallied three straight scores in the UAE; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Cerretta drilled three times since sharp third in last; more to give. Strictly Taboo is rested and working with a purpose for first start in 224 days; big-time player. Heart of the Night owns speed and should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint.

SIXTH: Classy Mischief tallied career-best numbers on Spa loam last summer; first-time Lasix seals the deal. Neat Trick is speedy, rested and starts from favorable post; very interesting. Chanteuse and Audacious are uncoupled Todd Pletcher-trained newcomers that are firing bullets for debut; follow the money.

SEVENTH Miz Sense was ultra-impressive winning debut at Saratoga last summer; history repeats. Ways and Means gets class relief and favorable cutback after attending swift splits in the Ky. Oaks last time; very dangerous. Obrigada could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Film Academy is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures; primed for breakthrough. Allofasuddenlee fired half-mile bullet since speed and fade in debut; very interesting. All Good Here was second to a repeat winner in most recent turf start; don't ignore.

NINTH: Long Neck Paula tallied solid numbers when a clear-cut winner in debut; timid call in wide-open Astoria Stakes. Biscuitwiththeboss fired two sharp works since determined win in debut; dangerous. French Horn and Aoraki are two more first-out winners that must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Siskany is rested and handles the 2-mile trip. The Grey Wizard was only two lengths behind top selection in last year's running of this race; must consider. Really Good won last and is 1-for-1 on Saratoga sod; don't ignore. So High's speed gives him a puncher's chance at a juicy price.