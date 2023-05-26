Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, May 27

Best bet: ALTERNATE REALITY (4)

Best value: GRACEFUL ROSE (10)

FIRST: Talkin Pharoah fell victim to sizzling splits last time; tighter in second start since August. Happy Bob compiled endurance-building work tab for first start since December; dangerous. Frisky Jim has win-early bloodlines on both sides of pedigree.

SECOND: West Point Thoroughbreds entry: Q F Seventy Five was a front-end winner in last and mate Dripping Gold owns fast late-pace figures; complementary coupling. Space Launch has never been off the board in five starts on Belmont grass; worth long look. Portfolio Company consistently logs fast figures.

THIRD: Broken Spur projects as the main speed with proper ride. Variable Cost was a tough-trip second in lone start; very playable. Mr Flowers and Mischievous Angel are uncoupled newcomers from Chad Brown; what a game.

FOURTH: Alternate Reality logged fast final fraction when breaking maiden last time; two sharp works in the interim seal the deal. Smooth Flyin Mike delivered strong efforts in both starts; big-time contender. Thunderian was third in key race last time; must consider.

FIFTH: Empathy was a useful seventh in debut; forward move predicted. Mirabella has benefit of rail on tight-turned course. Doral packs potent wallop on best efforts.

SIXTH; Colonel Bowman is riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Vittorio should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Lost in Rome could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Love Appeals was a convincing winner in last; pairs up. Queen Picasso bested a next-out winner when breaking maiden in last; worth long look. American Apple could find 7-furlong trip right in her wheelhouse.

EIGHTH: Glory Road regressed in last after determined win in prior; rebounds. Rocco Strong compiled tight work tab for first start since October; very interesting. Blake B. owns a win and a second in two starts at Belmont; don't ignore.

NINTH: Danzigwiththestars logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; rail draw is the clincher. Fighter in the Win could play out as the controlling front-runner in field that's light on speed. Inflation Adjusted is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

10TH: Graceful Rose was a change-of-pace fourth in last and is from a dam that has produced a turf winner. Strictly Taboo could prove a tough customer on a soft lead. Lakeside Getaway is training sharply for first start in seven weeks; very interesting. Photon fired two 3-furlong bullets for return to grass; don't dismiss.