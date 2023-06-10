Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 11

Best bet: CADENCIA (1)

Best value: PEGS A. K. GIRL (6)

FIRST: Cadencia tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Expand the Map finished second in last; runner-up again? Wings Like Eagles makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Closing Act closed sharply to win debut; takes another. Union Suit was a front-end winner in first start; dangerous. Golden Ghost is training swiftly for debut; don't ignore.

THIRD: Federalist Papers has benefit of rail on tight-turned inner-turf course. Shad Nation should be favorably positioned in field that lacks speed. Strikingly Spun was a determined winner in last; worth long look.

FOURTH: Six Percent is fresh and owns two wins on Belmont loam. Daddy Knows could prove very tough on a soft lead. Gandy Dancing owns fast back numbers.

FIFTH: Aunt Becca compiled tight work tab for first start since April. Unified Alliance is speedy and gets favorable cutback to sprint. Chocolate Gelato logged fast figures as a juvenile; dangerous.

SIXTH: Pegs A. K. Girl was compromised by tough trip and slow splits last time; rates close call. Electorate fits the classic Chad Brown profile; big-time player. Freudian is a front-running threat on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Yellow Sun Dress is bred to handle move to grass. Smooth Waves is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner. Precisely debuts for Wes Ward; must consider.

EIGHTH: Turnsandconditions regressed in last after fast-figure win in prior; return to dirt is a key. Win for Gold is a wire-to-wire threat on "A" game. Built to Last could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat.

NINTH: Gold Sweep notched fast final fraction when second in debut; more to give. Frosty the Giant broke maiden by an expanding six lengths last out; very playable. Jumpingjaggerflash could play out as the speed of the speed.

10TH: Revalita logged fast late-pace figures in both stateside starts. Prerequisite, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, won lone start on Belmont sod. Spansive is fleet-footed and 2-for-2; big-time player.

11TH: Ripe for Mischief makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Willintoriskitall fired two crisp works since useful sixth in debut; very playable. Laurel Valley is from a dam that has produced two grass winners; very interesting. Bankingonachance debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.