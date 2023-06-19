Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 23

Best bet: TONY O (9)

Best value: JANNIE MAE (6)

FIRST: Sorority Party wheels back in a hurry after useful sixth in debut last week; only runner to have started in six-horse opener. Cara's Time concluded work tab with two crisp half-mile works. May Princess is another that's training swiftly; follow the money.

SECOND: Catch That Party consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Grape Nuts Warrior fired sharp half-mile drill since fast-figured win at Gulfstream; dangerous. Battle Scars took backward step in last after determined win in prior; rebound threat.

THIRD: Pitch Clock fits the quintessential Chad Brown pattern; hop aboard. Hollywoodland owns two seconds and a third from three starts; must consider. St. Benedicts Prep goes turf to dirt for Brown; hard to toss.

FOURTH: Into Happiness is training strongly for first start since April; ready. Chasing Daylight could prove very tough on a soft lead. Dashing Della drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential.

FIFTH: Antonio of Venice was a fast-figured second in debut; four works in the interim seal the deal. Mischief Joke, another that's trained strongly since last, was third in same last race as top selection; must consider. Works for Me was a hard-fought third in debut at Churchill; worth long look.

SIXTH: Jannie Mae is rested, training with a purpose and should be forwardly placed in bulky field. My Cara Mia Mine could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Lem Me Drink makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Run Smitty Run displayed strong late kick to break maiden this past winter and move to sod could play to strength. War Terminator needed last and drops; very interesting. Volkert was a strong third in last; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Cupids Girl is fresh and broke maiden in Belmont loam last summer. Khali Magic should improve with return to dirt; big-time player. Amaretti owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; logical short-priced contender.

NINTH: Tony O was compromised by plodding pace last time; amplified kick with cutback to mile. Factually Correct is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Born Dancer compiled tight work tab for first start since last summer; don't ignore. Stow On the Wold owns speed and must be respected.