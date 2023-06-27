Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 30

Best bet: CONSTITUTIONLAWYER (7)

Best value: FREEDOM FOR ALL (9)

FIRST: Hi'iaka fired 5-furlong bullet since useful third in debut; forward move predicted. Smooth Waves adds blinkers for potent second-out stable; dangerous. Talavera, another that has worked swiftly since first start (half-mile bullet), could improve with move to grass.

SECOND: Copper Chalice logged only win on Belmont loam; swift work tab seals the deal. Playingwithmatches drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential. Moving Pictures also switches surfaces and gets class relief; don't ignore.

THIRD: Yes and Yes was overmatched in Grade I Jaipur last time; better fit with these. Voodoo Zip owns potent late zip; dangerous. Heaven Street is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

FOURTH: Super Duper Fly regressed in last after front-end score in prior; rebounds with return to dirt. April Antics was compromised by wide trip in last. Amity Island gets much-needed class drop; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Headline News drilled four times since non-stressful fourth in debut; more to give. Swore logged hard-charging placing in lone grass outing; very playable. Nostalgic One gets the meds in second start for Todd Pletcher; very interesting. Fly Right owns two seconds and a third in four starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Our Country is fresh and logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Hereby is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting. Truebelieve should be favorably positioned near the front; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Constitutionlawyer was a determined winner in last; pairs up. Galt should be aided by cutback to mile; worth long look. Guntown packs powerful late kick on best races; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Anatolian was a tough-trip second in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Mariah's Fortune could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Lullaby Land was just a half-length behind top pick on June 1; can't eliminate.

NINTH: Freedom for All owns fast late-pace figures and is firing bullets for first turf start; breakthrough predicted. Financial Advice drops and is working consistently for Chad Brown; logical. Diamond Status was a clear-cut second at this level in last; must respect. Whiskey Lullaby is speedy, rested and training sharply; right in the thick of this.