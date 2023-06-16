Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 17

Best bet: ROSEMARY POTATOES (10)

Best value: BE HERE (6)

FIRST: Cigarette Boat should be favorably positioned near the front in turf debut. Mischievous Angel debuts for Chad Brown; obvious contender. Big Elm could move forward in second grass start; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Starts Now gets the meds for first start since April; breakthrough predicted. Photon owns speed and fast back numbers but has finished second five times in nine starts; you've been warned. Bomb Squad was a willing second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Our Rosie Diamonds gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; rates close call. Save Grace also drops after speed and fade in last; dangerous. Oh Donna is training with a purpose for first start since last fall; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Yarrow is fresh and can win from on or off the pace. Phantom Smoke owns two wins and a third from three starts on Belmont grass; big-time player. Ghost Giant should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint.

FIFTH: Cloud Forest could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Phelpsy packs potent late punch; dangerous. Ride Up regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Be Here is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; call based on price potential. Klickitat has benefit of rail on tight-turned turf course. Landbiscuit makes third start of form cycle after sharp second in last.

SEVENTH: Ocean's Reserve was a sharp second in last; more to come. Always Charming is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Mariachi has been idle since November but logged fast numbers in both starts; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Soulmate should be set for best after pair of non-stressful fourths in prior two starts; price will be on your side. Emboite gets the meds and could play out as the controlling speed with soft lead. Al's Rocket logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Caramel Swirl visually and numerically impressed when winning last; takes another. Goodnight Olive owns seven wins from nine starts; goodbye price. Wicked Halo is another that consistently fires big efforts; logical.

10TH: Rosemary Potatoes should be aided by cutback to sprint; set for best in third start of form cycle. Smokin' Hot Kitty could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Susie's Saver is another that would benefit from hot fractions. Rum Runner Ready took backward step in last after determined win in prior; bounce-back threat.