Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, July 1

Best bet: THREE TECHNIQUE (9)

Best value: MORNING CUP (8)

FIRST: Two Chuckles was third behind a 16-length winner last time; forward move predicted in second start since five-month layoff. Tunnel Vision held more than two lengths to the good on top selection when second on June 4; dangerous. Woodside Warrior drops after displaying newfound speed in last; very interesting.

SECOND: Candle was a tough-trip fourth last out; rates close call. Gal in a Rush owns four seconds from 11 starts; runner-up again? Diamond Hands was done in by slow start and wide trip last time; must consider.

THIRD: Victory Way is training sharply for first start since April; ready. Film Star delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; logical. Bezos could prove tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Chulainn has trained strongly since useful fourth in last; more to give. Space Launch needed last; dangerous. Brazillionaire could play out as the controlling speed.

FIFTH: Fast Boat to Skye owns sprinter's speed and adds blinkers; come and catch him. Right to Win fits the classic Chad Brown profile; dangerous. Weyhill Road fired half-mile bullet since solid third in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Joey Freshwater should move forward with return to dirt. Harrodsburg is fresh and working swiftly; worth long look. Fort Bragg hails from Bob Baffert barn and is likely to be an underlay.

SEVENTH: Brew Pub logged fast late-pace figure when second in last; added ground should play to strength. Barese fired half-mile bullet and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Winters Lion is riding a forward line on the numbers.

EIGHTH: Morning Cup could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Shinsun could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Apollo Rising owns speed and sharp current condition; worth long look.

NINTH: Three Technique notched fast final fraction when winning last at Churchill Downs; ready for prime time. Little Vic owns positional speed and fast figures; big-time player. Twisted Ride owns seven wins from 15 starts; hard to toss.

10TH: Miracle Mike was a strong third in lone turf start. Your Mission was a tough-trip second in only outing on Belmont sod; very dangerous. October Bliss regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Fast Study should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field; don't ignore.