Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, July 2

Best bet: MIA BEA STAR (2)

Best value: SNOW LOVES A FIGHT (7)

FIRST: Rockstar Red should be aided by class drop and cutback in distance. Collect From Ike logged fast late-pace figure when a sharp second in last; more to give. Steady Scheming was second when favored in last; must consider.

SECOND: Mia Bea Star packs potent late kick on best efforts; crisp half-mile work on Wednesday seals the deal. Amanda's Folly regressed in last after two wins in prior; dangerous. Vallarand was an improved second in last; headed in right direction.

THIRD: Tic Tic Tic Boom owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; best price of the contenders. Haughty fits the classic Chad Brown profile; odds won't be on your side. Customer List (last-race winner) and Technical Analysis (fast numbers) are two more from the Brown barn; your move.

FOURTH: Fancy Azteca, idle for two months, logged top-figured win after similar layoff. Vax is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Candy Caramel would be aided by pace meltdown.

FIFTH: Unholy worked four times since useful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Be Best and Souffle both add blinkers and return to dirt; proceed gingerly in field with four newcomers.

SIXTH: Whistler's Honor logged swift final fraction when breaking maiden last summer; call based on price potential. Clear Conscience was pace- and trip-compromised last time; dangerous. Provision was a game maiden winner in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Snow Loves a Fight made menacing middle move and flattened last time; tighter today. Susie's Saver should be aided by today's longer trip; price will be tempting. Rosemary Potatoes owns positional speed in big field; must consider.

EIGHTH: Risk Profile wheels back in a hurry after tough trip last week. Ragtime Blues is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts; very playable. No More Talk is riding a two-race winning streak; logical contender.

NINTH: High Stick makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Way too Early, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, was fourth in key race last time; dangerous. Wardeya (second to a repeat winner) and Jet City Woman (strong second in last) are two more that must be factored into the mix. Geometrique could land in exotics at beefy number; very interesting.