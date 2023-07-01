Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Monday, July 3

Best bet: BLUE GROTTO (4)

Best value: LEXI'S SPIRIT (2)

FIRST: Mail Order is firing bullets for first start since last fall; controlling speed with proper ride. Roses for Debra could be in the garden if top pick wilts in the lane. Adaay Asia also would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Lexi's Spirit was a tough-trip seventh in last; improvement expected. Belleshazza displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Keep It Sexy makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

THIRD: Harlan's Bond logged improved internal numbers in last; forward move predicted. Sweetie packs potent kick on best efforts; worth long look. Reigning Chick's last was a throwout; dangerous on "A" game.

FOURTH: Blu Grotto is training with a purpose for return from 51-day freshener; big effort on tap. Super Quality can prove very tough on a soft lead. Cumberland Blues should move forward with class drop and return to dirt; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Cerretta was a game second in last; more to come. Strictly Taboo bested a next-out winner when second in most recent; big-time player. Pinstripepizzo should be aided by cutback to mile; very interesting.

SIXTH: Son of an Ex exits fast-figured score in last; pairs up. Pineapple Man worked three times since subpar fifth in last; more than good enough on best. Colloquy has won three of last four; hard to toss.

SEVENTH: Baltasar could get the early jump from favorable outside slot. Improper looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Leonids was a sharp winner at Laurel last out; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Cold Hard Cash compiled string of endurance-building work for first start in eight months; ready. Dakota Gold logged three tight works since sharp third in last; very playable. Somelikeithotbrown is a front-running threat on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Conquist is speedy and drops; call in weak nightcap. Over the Cap breaks poorly but could benefit if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Zapruder gets first-time Lasix; must consider. Kid Emerald could be aided by today's additional ground; don't ignore.