Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Tuesday, July 4

Best bet: DISAPPEARANCE (4)

Best value: HANG TIGHT (5)

FIRST: Sanura chased fast fractions and wilted last time; softer flow predicted. Runaway Rumour consistently fires big efforts; dangerous. Golden Rocket owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

SECOND: Union Trail is fresh, working well and owns speed; should be enough in this bunch. Refuah logged eight seconds from 15 starts; do the math. Battleoflexington would be aided by fast fractions.

THIRD: Master Piece is training with a purpose for first start since April; ready. Sy Dog will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Portfolio Company was a determined winner in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Disappearance tallied fast late-pace figures in both starts; amplified kick with cutback in distance. Frat Pack fits the classic Chad Brown profile. Magico is a newcomer from the Brown barn; what a game.

FIFTH: Hang Tight logged swift final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Mistical Curlin went to the sideline for 45 days after breaking maiden by 19 lengths; bounce looming? Winning Connection should move forward with return to dirt.

SIXTH: Lucky Curlin compiled four tight works for return from 59-day respite; ready. Yes and Yes was grossly overmatched in Grade 1 Jaipur last out; very dangerous with these. Duke of Hazzard makes first start for barn that's profitable after a claim.

SEVENTH: Federalist Papers was compromised by plodding pace when third in last; rates close call. Arina has failed as the favorite in all three U.S. starts; burns more cash? Amani's Image worked three times since determined win at Pimlico last time; worth long look.

EIGHTH: I'm Buzzy drops, returns to dirt and could receive much-needed pace help. Mon Petit Chou should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. Icy Stare Down was a front-running winner in last; hard to toss.

NINTH: Be of Courage should pack intensified late wallop with turnback to 6 furlongs. Golden Arm owns speed and is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner. Feathers Road displayed improved early foot in last; very interesting.

10TH: Anatolian was a tough-trip second in last; call in wide-open nightcap. Swoop to Finish should be favorably positioned near the front in big field. Out of Sight drops and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this. Olkovskha gets the meds for stateside debut; don't ignore.