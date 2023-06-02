Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 4

Best bet: MURSAL (6)

Best value: ORIGINAL (8)

FIRST: Every Four Years debuts for potent first-out stable. Rock Star Boy noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout. Call the Cavalry owns win-early bloodlines.

SECOND: Union Lights was a game winner in last; takes another. Hang Tight could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Cheeky Tico bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior.

THIRD: Printrack was a pace-pressing winner in last; more to come. Three Two Zone takes precipitous price plunge; damaged goods? Motion to Strike is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Clash A. J. is riding a forward line on the numbers. Let Freedom Spring could prove very tough on a soft lead. Ginnsu Warrior will be aided by return to dirt.

FIFTH: Stjames was compromised by wide trip last time; forward move predicted. Peja Du could play out as the controlling speed. Nieuwendyk was a change-of-pace seventh in last; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Mursal jumps to next condition after overcoming tough trip to win last; pairs up. Liberty Flame is fleet-footed and could play out as the main speed. April Antics could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SEVENTH: Penner Ash logged determined score the first time he touched Belmont turf; takes another. Winning Connection could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Pioneering Spirit, also 1-for-1 on Belmont sod, displayed eye-catching late kick to win last.

EIGHTH: Original owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; tight work tab seals the deal. High Tide, another that packs potent late wallop, also is training impressively. Chuck Willis is speedy and starts from the hedge; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Makart is 0-for-15 but may have finally found weak enough group. Two Chuckles owns fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Tunnel Vision drops and moves to dirt; wake-up potential. Modern Midas should move forward in second start since 14-month absence; don't ignore.