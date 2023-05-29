Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, June 1

Best bet: BON ADIEU (1)

Best value: FERRIS MULER (9)

FIRST: Bon Adieu drops after making middle move at quarter pole last time; more to come. Ukrainian Princess has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Strange Fruit should move forward with return to dirt.

SECOND: Ever Summer compiled tight work tab for first start since last fall; potent layoff barn. Succulent was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; worth long look. Union Dolly could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Dolce Sera regressed in the slop last time after determined win in prior; dry land is a key. Gagliano could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Chaysenbryn has won two of last three starts; must consider.

FOURTH: Dreampoint should pack intensified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Screw Loose was a tough-trip sixth in debut; improvement expected. Heroneandonly is speedy and rested; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Ice Road has been working with a purpose at Palm Meadows Training Center; weakness of field is selection's strength. Papi On Ice was compromised by wide trip in last; consider. Our Son Jake gets class relief and owns solid back numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Pinstripepizzo tallied solid final fraction in lone turf start; three works in the interim seal the deal. Bomb Squad drilled five times since better-than-it-looks seventh last time; very playable. Arisaema owns competitive numbers on best efforts; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Sister Linda worked six times since fast-figured win March 30; takes another. Cinderella's Cause was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers. Bustin Bay consistently delivers strong efforts; logical contender.

EIGHTH: Jacobson entry: Mid Day Image is speedy and fresh and mate Cees Get Degrees was a front-running winner in last; just one goes with Irad Ortiz Jr. listed on both. Slipstream logged two wins from three starts on Belmont turf; dangerous. Gun It finished second in last two starts; must consider.

NINTH: Ferris Muler was hard-charging second at 74-1 last time; too much price to ignore. Stow On the Wold is speedy and favorably posted on the rail; very interesting. One Headlight finished second in both starts; hard to toss. Zapruder is fresh and returns to maiden ranks; don't dismiss.